Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Masco (MAS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Masco (MAS - Free Report) reported $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +23.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products: $902 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $866.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • Net Sales- Plumbing Products: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products: $180 million versus $155.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products: $245 million compared to the $207.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>

Shares of Masco have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Masco Corporation (MAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise