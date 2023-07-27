Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 27, 2023

  • Shares of Amedisys, Inc. ((AMED - Free Report) ) fell 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter revenues of $553 million, missing the Zacks Consensus of $567 million.
  • Snap Inc.’s ((SNAP - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 14.2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.
  • Union Pacific Corporation’s ((UNP - Free Report) ) shares jumped 10.4% after the company announced Jim Vena as its new chief executive.
  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company ((WFC - Free Report) ) rose 2.1% after it announced a new share buyback program of $30 billion.

