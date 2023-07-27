Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kirby (KEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Kirby (KEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $777.25 million, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $778.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +14.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kirby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Distribution and services: $350.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $331.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
  • Revenues- Marine transportation: $426.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $447.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Operating income- Distribution and services: $29.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.11 million.
  • Operating income- Marine transportation: $64.25 million compared to the $55.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kirby here>>>

Shares of Kirby have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kirby Corporation (KEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise