Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) reported $30.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +15.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Domestic Video Customers: 14985 thousand compared to the 14976.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Domestic Wireless Lines - Net Additions / (Losses): 316 thousand compared to the 338.21 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers - Net Additions / (Losses): -20 thousand compared to the -67.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses): 5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.31 thousand.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks: $2.21 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $20.36 billion compared to the $20.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Headquarters & Other: $13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.42 million.
  • Revenue- Business Services Connectivity: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $18.07 billion compared to the $17.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Other: $1.47 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising: $993 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $7.36 billion compared to the $7.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Comcast have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

