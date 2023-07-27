Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crocs (CROX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Crocs (CROX - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $3.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.98, the EPS surprise was +20.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- EMEALA: $160.14 million compared to the $164 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Geographic revenues- Asia Pacific: $198.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%.
  • Geographic revenues- North America: $474.56 million compared to the $437.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Crocs Brand: $832.95 million compared to the $782.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand: $239.42 million versus $257.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Wholesale: $148.83 million compared to the $164.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Direct-to-Consumer: $90.59 million versus $99.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Crocs here>>>

Shares of Crocs have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise