Agco (AGCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported $3.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. EPS of $4.29 for the same period compares to $2.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +3.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $236.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $239.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.7%.
  • Net Sales- South America: $598.60 million compared to the $646.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $996.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $964.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.
Shares of Agco have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

