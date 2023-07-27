Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, FTI Consulting (
FCN Quick Quote FCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $864.59 million, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.85 million, representing a surprise of +5.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total revenue - generating professionals: 6231 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6262.4. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 1568 versus 1606.54 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting: 1039 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1024.85. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology: 589 compared to the 596.32 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Strategic Communications: 992 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1010.86. Average billable rate per hour - Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $488 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.92. Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 57% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.38%. Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $300.45 million compared to the $304.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $182.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Revenues- Strategic Communications: $82.65 million versus $76.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Revenues- Technology: $97.44 million versus $89.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change. Revenues- Economic Consulting: $201.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%. View all Key Company Metrics for FTI Consulting here>>>
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $864.59 million, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.85 million, representing a surprise of +5.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for FTI Consulting here>>>
- Total revenue - generating professionals: 6231 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6262.4.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 1568 versus 1606.54 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting: 1039 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1024.85.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology: 589 compared to the 596.32 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Strategic Communications: 992 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1010.86.
- Average billable rate per hour - Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $488 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.92.
- Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 57% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.38%.
- Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $300.45 million compared to the $304.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $182.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Revenues- Strategic Communications: $82.65 million versus $76.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
- Revenues- Technology: $97.44 million versus $89.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.
- Revenues- Economic Consulting: $201.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.