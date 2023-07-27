We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Valero Energy (VLO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.51 billion, down 33.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $11.36 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Valero Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Valero Energy here>>>
- U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day: 1800 KBBL/D compared to the 1754.14 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day: 434 KBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 419.63 KBBL/D.
- North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day: 463 KBBL/D compared to the 462.63 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- U.S. West Coast region - Throughput volumes per day: 272 KBBL/D compared to the 262.45 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Refining - Total Throughput volumes per day: 2969 Kbbl versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2896.22 Kbbl.
- U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput: $15.64 versus $18.83 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refining - Refining margin per barrel of throughput: $15.62 compared to the $16.91 average estimate based on four analysts.
- U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput: $14.89 compared to the $18.49 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total operating revenues- Refining: $31.99 billion compared to the $32.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.4% year over year.
- Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel: $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.8%.
- Total operating revenues- Ethanol: $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Total operating revenues- Corporate and Eliminations: -$1.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$763.32 million.
Shares of Valero Energy have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.