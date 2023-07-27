Back to top

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.79 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.33 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- International: $489 million versus $453.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Coffee: $970 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

