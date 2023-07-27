Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) reported $13.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $2.91 for the same period compares to $3.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.52 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenue- Venclexta- US: $265 million versus $285.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net Revenue- Venclexta- International: $306 million versus $270.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Net Revenue- Imbruvica- International: $241 million versus $231.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Net Revenue- Imbruvica- US: $666 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.7%. Net Revenue- Mavyret: $387 million versus $364.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Net Revenue- Lumigan/Ganfort: $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Net Revenue- Ubrelvy- Total: $196 million versus $202.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total: $1.48 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change. Net Revenue- Immunology- Total: $6.81 billion versus $6.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Net Revenue- Other Neuroscience- Total: $70 million compared to the $57.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Other Aesthetics- Total: $331 million versus $316.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total: $1.38 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for AbbVie here>>>
Shares of AbbVie have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
