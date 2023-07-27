Back to top

Cullen/Frost (CFR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) reported revenue of $512.12 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was +2.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.45% versus 3.47% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.22% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance: $45.93 billion versus $47.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans: $67.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.69 million.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.92% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.93%.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.39% compared to the 15.43% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 8.11% versus 7.86% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $408.59 million compared to the $411.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $103.53 million versus $99.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $385.27 million compared to the $383.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other charges, commissions and fees: $12.09 million versus $11.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Trust and investment management fees: $39.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.25 million.
Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

