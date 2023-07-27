Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Tower (AMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +4.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance: 42702 compared to the 42774.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • International - Ending Balance: 181317 compared to the 182297 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total - Ending Balance: 224019 versus 224993.3 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada: 5.1% compared to the 5.13% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada: $1.30 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Total International: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Africa: $321 million versus $324.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $198 million compared to the $193.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $262 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Total operating revenues- Services: $43 million versus $57.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.
  • Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Total operating revenues- Data Centers: $205 million versus $203.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Tower here>>>

Shares of American Tower have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Tower Corporation (AMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise