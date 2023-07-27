Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Eagle Materials (
EXP Quick Quote EXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $601.52 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.55, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $605.21 million, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average net sales price - Gypsum Wallboard: $236.66 compared to the $234.97 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $219.10 million versus $213.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $67.42 million compared to the $66.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Total Revenue- Light Materials: $242.33 million versus $242.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $23.24 million compared to the $25.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $291.77 million compared to the $299.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $359.19 million versus $363.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $7.20 million compared to the $6.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $90.86 million versus $88.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $98.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.16 million. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $74.06 million compared to the $84.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials Total: $81.10 million versus $82.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Eagle Materials (EXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $601.52 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.55, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $605.21 million, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>
- Average net sales price - Gypsum Wallboard: $236.66 compared to the $234.97 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $219.10 million versus $213.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $67.42 million compared to the $66.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
- Total Revenue- Light Materials: $242.33 million versus $242.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $23.24 million compared to the $25.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $291.77 million compared to the $299.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
- Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $359.19 million versus $363.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $7.20 million compared to the $6.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $90.86 million versus $88.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $98.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.16 million.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $74.06 million compared to the $84.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials Total: $81.10 million versus $82.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.