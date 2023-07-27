Back to top

Old Republic (ORI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.83 billion, down 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of -5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio: 60.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.6%.
  • Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 96.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.9%.
  • Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 94.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 97%.
  • Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment: $1.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment: $664 million versus $760.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $992.80 million versus $1 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income: $14.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.92 million.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income: $40.40 million versus $39.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $649.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $747.09 million.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income: $111.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.40 million.
Shares of Old Republic have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

