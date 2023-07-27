Back to top

Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sonic Automotive (SAH - Free Report) reported $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing no change year over year. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total new vehicle units: 27948 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26287.86.
  • Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle: $5,003 compared to the $4,903.48 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total used vehicle units: 25197 compared to the 27068 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- New vehicles: $1.64 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Revenues- Used vehicles: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wholesale vehicles: $91.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
  • Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair: $443.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $440.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $175.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenues- Total vehicles: $3.03 billion compared to the $2.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- New vehicles - Retail: $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.
  • Revenues- EchoPark: $479 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $725.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%.
  • Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $28.30 million versus $16.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

