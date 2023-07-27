We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Sonic Automotive (SAH - Free Report) reported $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing no change year over year. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.45 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total new vehicle units: 27948 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26287.86.
- Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle: $5,003 compared to the $4,903.48 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total used vehicle units: 25197 compared to the 27068 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- New vehicles: $1.64 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicles: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Wholesale vehicles: $91.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
- Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair: $443.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $440.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $175.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
- Revenues- Total vehicles: $3.03 billion compared to the $2.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Revenues- New vehicles - Retail: $1.61 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.
- Revenues- EchoPark: $479 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $725.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%.
- Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $28.30 million versus $16.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.