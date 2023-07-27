Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MarineMax (HZO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) reported $721.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares to $3.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.62 million, representing a surprise of +8.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MarineMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Retail Operations: $687.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $634.90 million.
  • Elimination of intersegment revenue: -$17.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$29.35 million.
  • Revenue- Product Manufacturing: $51.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for MarineMax here>>>

Shares of MarineMax have returned +22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

