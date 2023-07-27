We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ETFs to Play the IPO Market Recovery
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tiffany Ng, Portfolio Manager at Renaissance Capital, a global IPO investment advisory firm.
The IPO market is waking up from a long slumber. After a disastrous performance in 2022, the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO - Free Report) is up more than 44% year-to-date. Some of the recent IPOs, such as Mediterranean food chain Cava (CAVA - Free Report) and online beauty-products retailer ODDITY Tech (ODD - Free Report) , had quite a successful public debut.
With stocks surging to new highs and inflation starting to ease, investors are warming up to IPOs again. In the second quarter of 2023, 23 IPOs raised a combined $6.6 billion, marking the highest proceeds in six quarters, according to Renaissance.
British chip designer Arm is reportedly planning a listing later this year with Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) as an anchor investor. Softbank-backed Arm, whose customers include Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) , is likely to be the most valuable company to go public this year.
IPO ETFs provide diversified exposure to newly public companies before they join other core US equity indexes. For instance, Google (GOOGL - Free Report) and Facebook (META - Free Report) were included in the S&P 500 index about two years after going public, while Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) was included 10 years after its IPO.
The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO - Free Report) holds the largest, most liquid newly-listed U.S. IPOs. Companies that have been public for three years are removed at the next quarterly review.
The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX - Free Report) holds the 100 largest and most liquid U.S. IPOs, including spin-offs. Eligible stocks are purchased after the close on the 6th trading day and held for about four years. It is up about 18% this year.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.