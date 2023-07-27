We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Highwoods Properties (HIW - Free Report) reported $207.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.83 million, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Highwoods Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>
- Occupancy: 88.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89.44%.
- Revenue- Contractual rents, net: $174.70 million compared to the $175.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Straight-line rental income, net: $6.26 million versus $7.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
- Revenue- Other miscellaneous operating income: $9.70 million compared to the $9.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Lease termination fees, net: $0.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.8%.
- Revenue- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net: $16.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.26.
Shares of Highwoods Properties have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.