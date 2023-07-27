Back to top

Compared to Estimates, DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) reported $871.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +54.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DexCom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- United States: $616.60 million versus $609.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
  • Revenue- International: $254.70 million compared to the $227.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $93.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Revenue- Sensor and other: $778 million compared to the $730.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.2% year over year.
Shares of DexCom have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

