Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Intel (INTC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported $12.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.03 billion, representing a surprise of +7.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +425.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Client Computing Group: $6.78 billion compared to the $5.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Datacenter and AI: $4 billion versus $3.72 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
  • Net Revenues- Network and Edge: $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.5%.
  • Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $232 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $125.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.2%.
  • Net Revenues- Mobileye: $454 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $472.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Net Revenues- All other: $115 million versus $166.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +259.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion.
  • Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $3.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.56 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>

Shares of Intel have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise