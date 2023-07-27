Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Solar (FSLR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) reported revenue of $810.67 million, up 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $720.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +94.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Solar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Modules: $802.24 million versus $735.04 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $8.44 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.6% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Modules: $301.92 million compared to the $197.56 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Other: $8.50 million versus $3.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of First Solar have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

