Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KLA (KLAC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $5.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion, representing a surprise of +4.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product: $1.82 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Revenues- Service: $538.61 million compared to the $515.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $128.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $170.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.2%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $129.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
Shares of KLA have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

