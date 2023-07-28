Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 44.9%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Water: $617.10 million versus $619.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Security: $171 million compared to the $166.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $375.60 million compared to the $389.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $143.20 million versus $146.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $26.60 million versus $24.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $61.60 million versus $56.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$33.60 million versus -$28.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fortune Brands Innovations here>>>

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

