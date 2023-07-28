Back to top

Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) reported $717.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $715.13 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equity Residential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physical Occupancy Rate: 95.9% versus 96.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Change in Same Store Revenue Growth: 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.82%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Total same store: $697.44 million compared to the $685.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.37 compared to the $0.40 average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Equity Residential have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

