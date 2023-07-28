Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amerisafe (AMSF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported $73.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.34 million, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 54.3% versus 56.98% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Combined Ratio: 85.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.02%.
  • Net underwriting Expense Ratio: 30.4% versus 29.36% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $65.60 million compared to the $67.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.21 million versus $0.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.5% change.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.72 million compared to the $7.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerisafe here>>>

Shares of Amerisafe have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

