Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported $8.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.19 billion, representing a surprise of +3.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.74 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.61 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.23 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.2% change.
Shares of Mondelez have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

