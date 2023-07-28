Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC - Free Report) reported $195.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was -6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eastern Bankshares, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio (Gaap): 62.25% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.18%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.67%.
  • Total interest-earning assets-Average: $20.87 billion compared to the $21.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $53.83 million versus $43.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $141.59 million versus $137.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust and investment advisory fees: $6.13 million compared to the $5.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $145.47 million versus $143.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $5.56 million versus $3.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $7.24 million versus $6.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance commissions: $27.61 million versus $23.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Debit card processing fees: $3.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.
Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

