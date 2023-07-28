Back to top

Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +78.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Estimated events - Total: 12241 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12453.8 thousand.
  • Estimated fans - Total: 37073 thousand compared to the 34121.55 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Estimated events - International: 4130 thousand versus 4553.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 78879 thousand compared to the 74442.39 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Estimated events - North America: 8111 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8115.87 thousand.
  • Estimated fans - North America: 18474 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17212.66 thousand.
  • Estimated fans - International: 18599 thousand compared to the 17557.96 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets: 71236 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68621.52 thousand.
  • Revenue- Concerts: $4.63 billion versus $3.93 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.
  • Revenue- Ticketing: $709.30 million compared to the $624.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $302.90 million compared to the $289.36 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$14.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$6.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +448.2%.
Shares of Live Nation have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

