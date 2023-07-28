Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $349.67 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +56.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 4.7% compared to the 4.36% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of restaurants: 216 compared to the 217 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Restaurant operating weeks: 2808 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2814.14.
  • Number of restaurants opened: 1 compared to the 1.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

