We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) reported $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $3.94 for the same period compares to $2.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion, representing a surprise of +2.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.87.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LPL Financial Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. here>>>
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets: $1240.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1214 billion.
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets: $578.6 billion compared to the $572.2 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of advisors: 21942 compared to the 21761.41 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Net New Assets: $21.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.6 billion.
- Net New Assets (NNA) - Net New Brokerage Assets: $3.6 billion versus $11.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets: $661.6 billion versus $635.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Transaction and other fees: $46.94 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $47.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Commissions: $622.89 million compared to the $624.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Advisory fees: $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Service and fee: $123.12 million compared to the $119.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Other: $33.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million.
- Asset-based fees: $589.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $578.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.2%.
Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.