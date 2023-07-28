Back to top

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN - Free Report) reported $27.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.73 million, representing a surprise of +45.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +140.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Princeton Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.95% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.41%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.82% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.9%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $11.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
  • Net interest income: $15.66 million versus $17.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Princeton Bancorp have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

