Juniper (JNPR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Juniper Networks (
JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues- Product: $963.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $945.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Net Revenues- Service: $466.90 million compared to the $475.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $474.60 million versus $495.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $200.30 million compared to the $222.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $371.10 million versus $310.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.3% change. Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $384.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $389.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Net Revenues- Cloud: $311 million versus $305.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Net Revenues- Service Provider: $473.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Net Revenues- Enterprise: $645.50 million compared to the $563.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $325.60 million versus $328.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $508.70 million versus $497.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>
Shares of Juniper have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Juniper (JNPR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>
- Net Revenues- Product: $963.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $945.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
- Net Revenues- Service: $466.90 million compared to the $475.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $474.60 million versus $495.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $200.30 million compared to the $222.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
- Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $371.10 million versus $310.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.3% change.
- Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $384.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $389.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
- Net Revenues- Cloud: $311 million versus $305.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
- Net Revenues- Service Provider: $473.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
- Net Revenues- Enterprise: $645.50 million compared to the $563.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $325.60 million versus $328.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $508.70 million versus $497.76 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Juniper have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.