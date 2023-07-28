Back to top

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $135.5 million, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.9 million, representing a surprise of +10.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 32.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.06%.
  • Average Earning Assets: $14.26 billion compared to the $13.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.97% versus 3.13% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $105.62 million versus $106.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $11.35 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $29.88 million compared to the $16.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

