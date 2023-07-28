Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $276.89 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.05 million, representing a surprise of +5.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 53.6% compared to the 54.33% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.55% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.28% compared to the 0.21% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $23.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.13 billion.
  • Net Interest Income(FTE): $210.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.02 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $67.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.48 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $209.54 million versus $203.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameris Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise