Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) reported $27.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.31 million, representing a surprise of -8.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shore Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.68% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.98%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 77.76% versus 66.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $5.29 million versus $5.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Shore Bancshares have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

