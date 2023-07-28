Back to top

Federated Hermes (FHI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) reported $433.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.73 million, representing a surprise of +10.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Federated Hermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Managed Assets - Asset Class - Total Managed Assets: $703.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $699.86 million.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net: $310.34 million versus $271.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
  • Revenue- Other service fees, net: $37.70 million versus $42.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenue- Administrative service fees, net: $85.20 million compared to the $79.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.
Shares of Federated Hermes have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

