Olin (OLN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 34.9%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +8.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $1 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Winchester: $366.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $383.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
  • Sales- Epoxy: $333.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $363.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.8%.
  • Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $180.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $197.56 million.
  • Income before Taxes- Winchester: $64.70 million compared to the $71.54 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Income before Taxes- Epoxy: -$0.50 million compared to the $18.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Olin have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

