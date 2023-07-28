We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 9.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8.37%.
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 9.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
- Restaurants at the end - Total: 709 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 711.
- Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse: $1,946 compared to the $1,948.33 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 95 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.75.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 709 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 616.67.
- Average unit volumes - Franchise restaurants: $2,129 compared to the $1,956.76 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 566 versus 568.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants opened - Company: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5.
- Store weeks - Company restaurants: 7960 versus 7991.75 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $6.82 million versus $7.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
- Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.16 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.