We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ovintiv (OVV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Ovintiv (OVV - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.52 billion, down 32.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +19.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ovintiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ovintiv here>>>
- Production Per Day - Total Production: 573 MBOE/D compared to the 529.16 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Production Per Day - Total Natural Gas: 1743 MMcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1600.19 MMcf/D.
- Production Per Day - Total Oil: 142.4 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 134.87 MBBL/D.
- Production Per Day - Total NGL: 140.3 MBBL/D versus 128.67 MBBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Production Per Day - Total Oil & NGL: 282.7 MBBL/D versus 263.49 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production Per Day - Canadian Operations - NGL-Plant Condensate: 33 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.29 MBBL/D.
- Production Per Day - USA Operations-NGL - Plant Condensate: 10.5 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 MBBL/D.
- Average Sales Price - NGLs Other - USA Operations: $13.43 versus $18.69 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production Per Day - NGLs Plant Condensate: 43.5 MBBL/D compared to the 40.18 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues - USA Operations: $1.19 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.
- Revenues - Canadian Operations: $468 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $432.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
- Revenues - Market Optimization: $703 million versus $641.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change.
Shares of Ovintiv have returned +18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.