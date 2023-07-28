We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $337 million, down 28.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400.81 million, representing a surprise of -15.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CNX Resources Corporation. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CNX Resources Corporation. here>>>
- Average Sales Price - NGLs - Gross Price: $19.08 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.14.
- Average Daily Production: 1474.2 Mcfe/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1521.86 Mcfe/D.
- Average Sales Price - Oil/Condensate - Gross Price: $63.42 compared to the $64.93 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Production Volumes: 134.2 Bcfe compared to the 138.49 Bcfe average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average gas sales price including effects of financial settlement from hedging (Realized Gas Price per Mcf): $2.44 compared to the $2.32 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Natural Gas - Sales Volume: 124.21 MMcf compared to the 128.46 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts.
- NGL - Sales Volume: 1610 MBBL versus 1619.34 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Sales Price - Gas: $1.80 versus $1.89 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Oil/Condensate - Sales Volume: 49 MBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.95 MBBL.
Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.