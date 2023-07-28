We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Overstock.com's (OSTK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Overstock.com (OSTK - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 loss of 2 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. It was also narrower than the year-ago loss by 110.5%.
Revenues of $422.2 million decreased 20.1% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 3.77%.
Revenues were hit by contraction in demand in the real estate sector. The combination of lower consumer engagement and a weak housing market created constant pressure on the top line in the reported quarter.
Active customers reached 4.621 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, down 28.8% year over year.
The number of active customers declined due to a fall in home related spending, change in spending preference and the company’s strategy to shift completely online.
The average order value was $234 in the reported quarter, declining 5.3% year over year. Orders delivered were 1.803 million, down 15.7% year over year.
Overstock.com, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Overstock.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Overstock.com, Inc. Quote
Operating Details
Gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 22.4% in the reported quarter.
Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 15% year over year to $49.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses increased 70 bps to 11.7%.
Technology expenses were $27.7 million, down 9.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, technology expenses jumped 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.6%.
General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 2.8% year over year to $21.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A increased 110 bps to 5.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, which declined 60.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Operating loss was $4.2 million against $11.5 million profit reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, OSTK had cash and cash equivalents worth $342.8 million compared with $374.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023.
Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2023, was $34.219 million compared with $34.207 million as of Mar 31, 2023.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Overstock.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Retail-wholesale sector can also consider some better-ranked stocks like Chuy’s (CHUY - Free Report) , Denny’s (DENN - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chuy’s, Denny’s and Jack In The Box are scheduled to report the quarterly results on Aug 3, Aug 1 and Aug 9, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DENN’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which has remained steady over the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.