Aon (AON) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.76 for the same period compares to $2.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82, the EPS surprise was -2.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% versus 6.24% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9.48%.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 2% versus 3.67% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 5% compared to the 5.71% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 10% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.83%.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $607 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $599.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $447 million versus $434.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$3 million versus -$3.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $352 million compared to the $349.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
Shares of Aon have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

