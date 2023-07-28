Back to top

W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) reported $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $9.28 for the same period compares to $7.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.96, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Reported Growth: 9% compared to the 9.04% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Organic growth (Daily, constant currency sales): 10.1% compared to the 9.51% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
  • Net Sales- Endless Assortment: $751 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $800.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $600 million versus $579.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- Other: -$4 million versus -$5.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment: $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.44 million.
Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

