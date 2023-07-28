Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About nVent (NVT) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) reported $803 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $809.62 million, representing a surprise of -0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Enclosures: $400 million compared to the $403.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $266.70 million versus $233.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Thermal Management: $136.30 million compared to the $149.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$23.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$23.75 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $86.50 million compared to the $69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management: $28.60 million compared to the $32.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Enclosures: $90 million compared to the $80.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for nVent here>>>

Shares of nVent have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise