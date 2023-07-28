Back to top

Newell Brands (NWL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, down 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +84.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Learning and Development: $813 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $772.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.
  • Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation: $333 million versus $357.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22% change.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$35 million compared to the -$79.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development: $199 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $192.67 million.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.39 million.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $23 million compared to the -$42.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Newell Brands have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

