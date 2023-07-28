Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Deckers (DECK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported revenue of $675.79 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22, the EPS surprise was +8.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $48.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $60.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $195.50 million compared to the $194.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $9.60 million versus $13.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.4% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $1.80 million versus $2.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $420.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $394.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.
Shares of Deckers have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

