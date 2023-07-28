Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, down 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $4.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Asset-Based: $722.02 million compared to the $737.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
  • Revenues- Asset-Light: $409.82 million compared to the $404.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other and eliminations: -$28.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$29.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.6%.
  • Operating income Non-GAAP- Asset-Based: $51.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.35 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for ArcBest here>>>

Shares of ArcBest have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise