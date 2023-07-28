Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CenterPoint (CNP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CenterPoint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $1.04 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution: $764 million compared to the $847.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution: $94 million compared to the $109.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $282 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.69 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for CenterPoint here>>>

Shares of CenterPoint have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise