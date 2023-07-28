We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Meritage (MTH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Meritage Homes (MTH - Free Report) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $5.02 for the same period compares to $6.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +19.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.49.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total: $442 versus $435.01 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Homes closed - Total: 3490 versus 2998.56 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Homes ordered - Total: 3340 compared to the 3617.31 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Order Backlog - Total: 3772 versus 4555.15 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total: $447 compared to the $445.35 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Order Backlog Value - Total: $1.69 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion.
- Home Closed Value - Central Region: $456.80 million compared to the $388.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Homes closed - West Region: 997 versus 879.01 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding): $1.57 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
- Revenue- Home closing: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Land closing: $24.38 million compared to the $6.05 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +609.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Financial Services: $6.21 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.28 million.
Shares of Meritage have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.