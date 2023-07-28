We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Chevron (CVX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) reported $48.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.9%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $5.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.95, the EPS surprise was +4.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Worldwide - Net liquids production per day: 1743 MBBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1711.31 MBBL/D.
- U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1219 MBOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1177.63 MBOE/D.
- International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1740 MBOE/D versus 1752.73 MBOE/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day: 827 MBBL/D compared to the 828.81 MBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day: 916 MBBL/D versus 886.2 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day: 1817 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1764.47 Mcf/D.
- U.S. Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1295 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1162.61 MBBL/D.
- Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day: 7295 Mcf/D compared to the 7459.21 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- International Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1453 MBBL/D compared to the 1306.42 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $47.22 billion versus $49.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates: $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion.
- Revenues- Other income: $440 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.26 million.
Shares of Chevron have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.